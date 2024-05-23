WAFU B U17: Ghana and Burkina Faso set for thrilling semi-final encounter

The Black Starlets of Ghana are set to face Burkina Faso in the second semi-final match of the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship on Saturday at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

Ghana, who topped Group A with convincing wins over Cote d'Ivoire (5-1) and Benin (2-0), will aim to maintain their momentum and secure a spot in the final.

Burkina Faso, on the other hand, finished second in Group B, narrowly behind Nigeria on goals difference despite having the same number of points.

The Young Stallions of Burkina Faso have shown resilience with wins over Niger and Togo, as well as a draw against Nigeria.

The stage is set for an exciting encounter between these two talented teams, with Ghana seeking to continue their dominant run and Burkina Faso looking to cause an upset.

The other semi-final encounter will see Nigeria take on Cote d'Ivoire at the same venue and on the same day.

The two teams that will progress to the final will automatically book their place in the next edition of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations.