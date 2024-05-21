WAFU B U17: Ghana could set up thirsty semi-final showdown against rivals Nigeria

The Black Starlets could face eternal rivals Nigeria in the semi-final of the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.

Ghana will face Benin in the second Group A game of the competition on Tuesday at the Legon Sports Stadium.

A draw will see Ghana finish top of Group A and as it stands could face Nigeria in the semi-finals unless the Super Eaglets win their final Group game.

Nigeria and Burkina Faso occupy the top two places in Group B and will face Togo and Niger respectively in the final matches of the group.

The only way Nigeria could avoid Ghana will be if they end the group top of the table, which means they have to beat Togo convincingly in their final match.

The top two teams from the championship qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations later this year.

Ghana are chasing a spot at the tournament for the first time since 2017 when they finished second in Gabon.

Nigeria and Ghana are two of the most successful teams at the U17 level in Africa.