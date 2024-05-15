WAFU B U17: Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku charges Black Starlets to beat Cote d'Ivoire in opener

President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku has charged the Black Stars to get off to a winning start in their WAFU Zone B opener against Cote D'Ivoire.

The Black Stars begin their journey to the Africa U17 Cup of Nations with a crunch encounter against their neighbours at the Legon Sports Stadium on Wednesday.

Having missed the U17 Cup of Nations since 2017, the FA boss inspired to team to go all out and make the country proud.

"No matter how the game starts, we must beat them. Let's stay together. There will be good moments and challenging moments but let's stay together and fight for the honour of our dear country," he said.

"It’s time to show Ghana and Africa the things you’ve learnt. I am in no doubt about the quality of talents we have in this team. Neither am I in doubt about the level of commitment and desire to show what you have.

"Tomorrow (Wednesday), you will get the platform to exhibit your God-given talent to Ghana, Africa and the rest of the world. The opposition will not escape tomorrow! We'll beat them," President Okraku charged the playing body and the technical team.

"Our desire is to go to the 2025 AFCON: And to open that door, we need the victory tomorrow. For me, tomorrow is our final!"