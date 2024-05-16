WAFU B U17: Ghana forward Joseph Narbi sends stern warning to Benin ahead of clash

Following Ghana's dominant start in the ongoing West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B Cup of Nations, Black Starlets winger Joseph Narbi has issued a strong message to Benin as they prepare for their upcoming clash.

The Black Starlets kicked off the tournament in spectacular fashion, routing Ivory Coast 5-1 at the Legon Sports Stadium. Narbi, who was named Man of the Match, played a pivotal role, scoring a brace to propel his team to victory.

Reflecting on their impressive performance, Narbi expressed confidence in the team's readiness to maintain their winning momentum against Benin.

"We know Ivory Coast is a strong side, but we respect the other teams. We go into every game with the mentality of winning, so we will be ready for Benin," stated the talented winger.

Assuring Ghanaians of their commitment, Narbi promised to bring home the trophy, saying, "The message I have for Ghanaians is that I promise them that we will win the trophy for them so they will be happy for us to also be happy."

With their sights set on qualification for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in seven years, Ghana U17 are determined to continue their winning streak. Their upcoming match against Benin presents another opportunity to showcase their prowess and secure their path to the AFCON, a feat they last achieved in 2017.

The clash between Ghana and Benin promises to be an electrifying encounter as both teams vie for victory in the WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations.