WAFU B U17: Ghana open campaign against rivals Cote d'Ivoire today

The WAFU Zone B U17 Championship kicks off today, May 15, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

The tournament opens with a thrilling match between Ghana's Black Starlets and rivals Cote d'Ivoire, with both teams eager to secure a strong start.

Leading the Black Starlets is former Ghana international winger Laryea Kingston, who aims to make a significant impact in his coaching career.

The team enters the championship with confidence, having recently defeated Niger 2-0 in a preparatory match, which fine-tuned their readiness for the competition.

The tournament holds high stakes, as the two finalists will earn automatic qualifications for the upcoming U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

This adds an extra layer of anticipation and competitiveness to the event, as teams from the region vie for the championship title and a coveted spot in the continental tournament.

Over the next two weeks, the championship promises to deliver exciting football, with young, talented players from across the region showcasing their skills and determination.

Fans can look forward to intense matches and emerging stars as the teams battle for glory and a place in the U17 AFCON.