WAFU B U17: Ghana to unleash 'Agoro' football against Benin today

The U17 team of Ghana, the Black Starlets are eager to secure qualification into the semi-final of the WAFU Zone B championship currently ongoing in Legon, Accra.

Ghana head into their second game of the competition against Benin on Tuesday after a blistering start to the tournament following the 5-1 thrashing of Ivory Coast.

The Black Starlets need a draw to finish top of Group A after Ivory Coast defeated Benin on Saturday in their second game. A late goal from Adama Diabate ensured the Ivorians have one foot in the semis but the result from the Ghana versus Benin game could also prove crucial.

Despite the victory over Ivory Coast in the group opener, coach Laryea Kingston was not satisfied with the performance of his players.

“For me as a technical person, I’m not satisfied with the way we played," he said after the game last Wednesday.

The former Black Stars winger and his team have been preparing to unleash a new brand of football known as 'agoro football', the Ghanaian version of Tiki Taka.

Laryea loves to see his team dominate games from the start to end, as exhibited in most of their matches before the start of the competition.

The Black Starlets are chasing one of the tickets to the Africa U17 Cup of Nations later this year.