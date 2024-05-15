WAFU B U17: Ghana's Black Starlets primed to return to continental football

Ghana's Black Starlets are poised to make a resounding return to continental football, fueled by their participation in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

With aspirations to end a seven-year absence from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) for their U17 team, Ghanaian football enthusiasts are rallying behind coach Laryea Kingston and his talented squad.

The tournament, held on home soil, offers a golden opportunity for the Black Starlets to reestablish their dominance on the African stage.

Following meticulous preparations at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, where the team underwent intensive training sessions, Ghana's young footballers are primed for success.

Friendly matches against lower-tier opponents, coupled with their recent commendable performance at the UEFA U-16 Invitational tournament in Russia, have sharpened their competitive edge.

While setbacks, like their defeat against Russia, provided valuable lessons, victories over Serbia and Kazakhstan showcased the Black Starlets' potential to triumph over formidable adversaries.

Now, as the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship unfolds, Ghana's journey begins with a crucial encounter against Ivory Coast in Group A.

Eyes are set on securing a convincing victory to kickstart their campaign on a positive note. Subsequently, a pivotal clash against Benin looms, where every goal and every move will count towards their ultimate goal: securing a top-two finish in the tournament and thereby sealing their ticket to the AFCON.

With national pride and the dreams of a football-loving nation at stake, the Black Starlets are ready to unleash their talent, determination, and unwavering spirit to reignite Ghana's legacy in continental football.