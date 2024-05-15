WAFU B U17: Ghana's Black Starlets primed to return to continental football

Ghana's national U17 team, the Black Starlets are eyeing a return to the Africa U17 Cup of Nations as they begin the qualifiers for the tournament with a cracking game against Cote d'Ivoire in the WAFU Zone B Championship.

The host will engage their neighbours in the opening game of the tournament at the Legon Sports Stadium on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

The two-time Africa U17 Champions have not been at the competition since 2017 when they placed second in Gabon.

Having struggled to qualify for the competition in the last three editions, new coach Laryea Kingson remains confident of leading the team to the championship later this year.

Ghana have been preparing rigorously for the WAFU Zone B championship after playing ten local friendlies while also competing at the UEFA Youth International tournament in Russia.

In all three preparatory matches, Ghana lost only to Russia in the opening match of the tournament held in St Petersburg last month.

For Laryea Kingston, a national hero, the aim is to ensure Ghana returns back to its glory days in youth tournaments.