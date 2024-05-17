WAFU B U17: "I came to change the narrative"- Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets coach, Laryea Kingston has disclosed that his main goal is to qualify Ghana for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations.

The two-time African champions have not qualified for the competition since 2017, when the team reached the final in Gabon.

Kingsron, who was working with the Right to Dream Academy in Denmark., was handed the job at the beginning of the year and has since built a strong team for the WAFU U17 Cup of Nations.

Ghana got off to a brilliant start after the Black Starlets defeated Ivory 5-1 in the opening game on Wednesday.

“I’ll always thank the FA for believing in me and calling me to come all the way from Denmark to take up the coaching of the team,” Laryea said.

“From the first day that I came to Ghana, my aim has been to change the narrative: That means qualifying the team to the AFCON, an objective that has eluded us since 2017,” he acknowledged.

Ghana will face Benin in their second game on Tuesday with a place in the semi-final at stake.