WAFU B U17: I chose every single player in the squad - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has revealed that he personally selected each member of the 20-man squad set to represent Ghana in the 2024 WAFU B U17 Cup of Nations, slated to be held in Ghana.

Announcing the final roster ahead of their inaugural match against Cote d’Ivoire at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, Kingston emphasised the rigorous selection process and his unwavering commitment to assembling the best possible team.

"I chose every single player in this squad. You know it wasn't easy. It wasn't easy at all from day one. From day one I’ve been fighting and fighting, putting my feet down on the ground," Kingston stated in an interview with Joy Sports.

He further elaborated, "Fine, if you recommend a player, I would like to see the player first and if I feel the player can help the work that we are doing, why not? I've fought for this and trust me, every single player that you see in the squad now is my decision. I chose every player there but it wasn't easy, I have to be honest."

With the team geared up for their first match against Ivory Coast and aspirations for qualification to the 2025 U17 AFCON, Kingston's meticulous selection process underscores the team's determination to succeed. Their journey begins with the opening fixture before facing Benin on Tuesday.

Ghana are aiming to capitalise on the competition to return to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations which has eluded them in the last seven years.