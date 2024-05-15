WAFU B U17: I trust in your abilities – Ghana FA boss Kurt Okraku tells Black Starlets

Ghana Football Association president Kurt Okraku expressed his unwavering confidence in the Black Starlets players ahead of their WAFU Zone B U17 Championship opener against Ivory Coast on Wednesday.

Okraku, following a special meeting with the youngsters on Tuesday evening, backed them to shine in the tournament hosted on home soil.

With high expectations for coach Laryea Kingston and his team to advance to the latter stages, securing qualification to the 2025 Africa U17 Cup of Nations (AFCON) is paramount.

Ghana's absence from the AFCON since 2017 adds pressure on this new generation of players to break the cycle.

Nevertheless, they've undergone thorough preparations, including participation in the UEFA U16 Development Tournament, where they suffered only one defeat to Russia and convincingly triumphed over Serbia and Kazakhstan.

"I am very happy to be here and to see you on the night before your first major competitive test tomorrow. Over the past months, you have been working hard and looking forward to this week. I've come here to encourage and assure you that the Football Association and the entire nation are behind you," Okraku said.

"You offered yourself to serve Ghana at this tender age, and Ghana has offered all of you the chance to serve. This is the first time that I am going into a tournament that I feel extremely confident. I trust in your abilities, and whatever happens, you will surmount the challenge. I'm looking forward to the celebration after the match," he encouraged amidst loud applause.

Ghana will aim for a victorious start against Ivory Coast before facing Benin in their final group game.