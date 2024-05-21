WAFU B U17: It was a very difficult match - Laryea Kingston reflects on Black Starlets win over Benin

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has acknowledged the toughness of their match against Benin in the ongoing WAFU B U17 tournament, despite securing a victory.

On Tuesday, the Ghana U17 side, led by the former Black Stars winger, secured a 2-0 win over Benin in their second and final group game. Goals from Mark Kagawa Mensah and Theophilus Ayamga were enough to send Ghana through to the semi-finals of the competition.

In his post-match interview, Coach Laryea Kingston highlighted the unexpected difficulty of the match.

“This game was very difficult for us. People thought it would be a walk in the park, but it wasn’t. It was a very difficult match. We were very lucky that we saw their game against Ivory Coast. So that gave us an advantage to see what they are bringing on board. There are a lot of good teams at this tournament,” Coach Laryea Kingston said.

Ghana will now focus on securing a win in the semi-finals to book a place in the 2025 U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), aiming to end a seven-year absence from the tournament.

The Black Starlets’ performance so far has raised hopes among fans, and they will be looking to continue their strong form in the upcoming semi-final match.