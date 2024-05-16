WAFU B U17: Laryea Kingston calls for improvement despite Ghana's dominant win over Ivory Coast

Ghana U17 coach Laryea Kingston is calling for improvement from his players despite a dominant 5-1 win over Ivory Coast in the opening match of the WAFU Zone B U17 championship.

The Black Starlets secured a convincing victory at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon, with goals from Joseph Narbi (2), Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa, and Mark Kagawa Mensah.

While spectators praised the team's performance, head coach Laryea Kingston expressed disappointment, stating that they failed to meet his expectations in terms of dominance on the field.

"Throughout this preparation, every team that we’ve played, we’ve dominated play," Kingston remarked, highlighting the team's previous displays of dominance in preparation matches.

Acknowledging the strength of the Ivorian team, Kingston attributed some of the team's nervousness to playing on home soil for the first time in such a competition.

Despite the win, Kingston emphasized the need for improvement, stating, "We didn’t dominate play today. We just got the results but in up-and-coming games, this is our style and you will see it in the way we play."

Looking ahead to their next match against Benin on Tuesday, May 21, Kingston emphasized the importance of returning to their dominant style of play and striving for better performances.

As the Black Starlets continue their campaign in the WAFU Zone B U17 championship, Kingston remains determined to guide his team to success, urging them to improve with each match.