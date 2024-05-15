WAFU B U17: Laryea Kingtson begins Ghana's journey to return to Africa in 7 years today

Coach Laryea Kingston is poised for a strong start at the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship as the Black Starlets aim to secure a spot in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Having last qualified for the AFCON in 2017, this tournament holds immense significance for Ghana, particularly as hosts, providing the ideal opportunity to break the dry spell.

The Black Starlets have diligently trained at the Ghanaman Centre of Excellence in Prampram, gearing up for the championship which kicks off on Wednesday, May 15, 2024.

In preparation, the team engaged in a rigorous series of friendly matches against lower-tier opponents and recently showcased their prowess at the UEFA U-16 Invitational tournament in Volgograd, Russia. While they faced a setback against Russia, they displayed dominance with convincing victories over Serbia and Kazakhstan.

Ghana's journey in the WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations begins with a clash against Ivory Coast in Group A on Wednesday, followed by a pivotal encounter against Benin on Tuesday, May 21, 2024.

Securing a top-two finish in the tournament would guarantee qualification for the AFCON, a goal the Black Starlets are determined to achieve.