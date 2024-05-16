GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
Published on: 16 May 2024
WAFU B U17: My players were jittery - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston unsatisfied with 5-1 win
Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets of Ghana secured an impressive 5-1 victory against Cote in their opening match of the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations, but while spectators celebrated the team's performance, head coach Laryea Kingston held a different view.

Contrary to the scoreline, Kingston voiced disappointment in his team's performance, citing a lack of dominance on the field. He noted that the team failed to meet his expectations, especially considering their previous displays of dominance in preparation matches.

"In up-and-coming games, this is our style and you will see it in the way we play," Kingston remarked, emphasizing the need for improvement and a return to their dominant form.

"Today’s game, different opponent. Like I said, thumbs up to the Ivorians; they are a very good side. Of course, most of my boys, [this is the] first time playing such a competition on home soil. I felt they were a little bit jittery. So with that, we had to manage and then try to take something out and try to do our best.

Despite acknowledging the strength of the Ivorian team, Kingston attributed some of the team's nervousness to playing on home soil for the first time in such a competition. He highlighted the importance of managing the players' nerves and striving for better performances in upcoming matches.

With their next match against Benin scheduled for Tuesday, May 21, Kingston stressed the need for the team to focus on improving their performance and returning to their dominant style of play.

As the Black Starlets continue their journey in the WAFU B U-17 Cup of Nations, Kingston remains determined to guide his team to success, aiming for stronger performances in the matches ahead.

