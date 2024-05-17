WAFU B U17: Niger triumphs over Togo in thrilling 3-2 victory in Group B

Togo and Niger finally clashed at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra on Friday morning, a day after their WAFU B U17 tournament match was postponed due to unfavorable weather conditions.

Niger's U17 team, Mena, emerged victorious with a thrilling 3-2 win over Togo's Sparrowhawk cadets in Group B.

The match began with Niger dominating and scoring within 15 minutes, taking advantage of Togo's defensive lapses. Niger extended their lead before halftime, capitalizing on a Togolese goalkeeper error.

In the second half, Togo's coach, Maurice Noutsoudje, made strategic substitutions, including Bassirou Parkouda, who scored a goal, sparking a Togolese comeback.

Despite conceding a third goal, Togo persisted, scoring a second goal and nearly equalizing.

However, their inefficiency in front of goal cost them a crucial point, allowing Niger to secure their first tournament victory.

Next, Togo faces Burkina Faso on Sunday, while Niger takes on Nigeria, who drew with Burkina Faso earlier.