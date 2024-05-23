WAFU B U17: Nigeria tops Group B with convincing victory against Togo

Nigeria's Golden Eaglets secured a spot in the semi-finals of the WAFU B U-17 Championship with a convincing 3-0 win over Togo in their final Group B match on Thursday.

The game was rescheduled due to heavy rain, but the Eaglets didn't let that disrupt their momentum at the Rugby Stadium in Accra.

They dominated the game from the start, with Abdulmuiz Adeleke scoring the opener thanks to Abdulmuiz Oladimeji's assist.

Rapha Adams doubled the lead with a header from Simon Cletus' cross, his second goal in the tournament.

Adeleke netted his second goal after a through pass from Cletus but missed a chance to complete his hat-trick when he missed a penalty.

The Eaglets topped Group B with seven points and will face Cote d'Ivoire in the semi-finals, while hosts Ghana will take on Burkina Faso in the other semi-final match.

The two finalists will book their tickets for the next edition of the U17 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.