WAFU B U17: Nigeria triumph narrowly over Niger despite playing with 10 men

Nigeria's U17 team, the Golden Eaglets, secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Niger Republic in the WAFU B U17 Championship on Sunday, despite playing with 10 men for the final 27 minutes.

Rapha Adams' powerful header in the 31st minute proved to be the winning goal, propelling Nigeria to the top of Group B alongside Burkina Faso with four points.

The Eaglets' captain, Simon Cletus, was awarded the Player of the Match award for his outstanding performance, just as he did in the previous match against Burkina Faso.

Nigeria's win sets up a crucial final group stage match against Togo on Wednesday at the Accra Sports Stadium, where a draw will guarantee their place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Burkina Faso will face Niger Republic at the University of Ghana Stadium, with the top two teams in Group B advancing to the next round.

The Eaglets' victory demonstrates their resilience and determination, and they will look to build on this momentum in their upcoming match.