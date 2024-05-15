WAFU B U17: No major injury concerns as Ghana take on rivals Cote d'Ivoire

Ghana's national U17 team, the Black Starlets, have received a boost as they head into their first match at the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship against Cote d'Ivoire.

Coach Laryea Kingston confirmed on Tuesday that the squad is devoid of any significant injury concerns, with all players included in the announced lineup deemed fit and ready for selection.

The squad predominantly comprises players who showcased their prowess at the UEFA U16 Development tournament in Russia.

Despite a stumbling start with a loss to the host nation, the team bounced back impressively, securing convincing victories over Serbia and Kazakhstan.

In their final preparations for the tournament, the team conducted their last training session on Tuesday at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Encouragingly, all 20 players completed the session successfully, alleviating any worries regarding injuries.

The Black Starlets are set to kick off their campaign against their Ivorian counterparts in the opening game of the tournament at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 1600 GMT.

Notably, the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship doubles as the qualifying tournament for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) slated for the following year.

With Ghana's U17 team failing to secure qualification for the AFCON since 2017, there is heightened determination to end this drought by securing a top-two finish in the WAFU championship.