WAFU B U17: Pressure on Ghana as Black Starlets begin quest to return to Africa football

As the much-anticipated WAFU Zone B Under-17 Championship kicks off today, heavy expectations weigh upon Black Starlets to secure one of the competition's coveted top two spots, which guarantees automatic qualification for the prestigious U17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to take place in next year.

Having missed out on the last three editions of the continental event, these promising young talents must reestablish themselves among Africa's elite youth teams.

With injuries currently not posing any concerns for head coach Laryea Kingston â€“ whose roster features several standout performers from the recent UEFA U16 Development Tournament staged in Russia â€“ focus remains firmly fixed on delivering positive results throughout the regional championship.

Confidence within the camp appears high, particularly given the resilience shown when recovering from a narrow opening loss against the Russian hosts to subsequently record consecutive triumphs versus Serbia and Kazakhstan.

When addressing reporters earlier this week, Kingston expressed optimism regarding his charges' potential but cautioned them against complacency. He further emphasised the need for unity and collective effort.

While acknowledging the historical significance of facing archrivals Ivory Coast in the tournament opener, slated for a 4 pm kick-off at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium later today, Kingston stressed the importance of prioritizing performance above sentimentality.

In addition to serving as the qualifiers for next year's highly anticipated U17 AFCON, the ongoing WAFU Zone B Championship offers participating nations a unique opportunity to gauge their progress relative to regional peers.