WAFU B U17 tournament starts in Ghana today

The WAFU Zone B U17 tournament is set to kick off today, May 15, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra, with an exciting opening match between Ghana's Black Starlets and rivals Cote d'Ivoire.

Both teams will be aiming for a perfect start in the championship.

The defending champions, Nigeria, will face Burkina Faso on May 16, while Togo will take on Niger on matchday two.

The WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations will run from May 15 to May 29, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium, featuring seven teams: reigning champions Nigeria, host nation Ghana, Cote d'Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Togo, and Burkina Faso.

The teams will compete for the coveted title and a spot in the upcoming U17 Africa Cup of Nations.

The two finalists of the tournament will secure automatic qualification for the U17 AFCON, making this a highly anticipated and competitive tournament.

The stage is set for an exciting two weeks of football, with talented young players from the region showcasing their skills and vying for glory.

Football fans in Ghana and beyond can expect thrilling matches, nail-biting finishes, and a display of exceptional skill and determination from the next generation of football stars.