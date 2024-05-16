WAFU B U17: Two-goal hero Joseph Narbi named MoTM in Ghana's win over Ivory Coast

Talented winger, Joseph Narbi was named the Man of the Match in Ghana's thumping victory over Ivory Coast in the opening game of the WAFU Zone B U17 Cup of Nations.

The exciting youngster bagged a brace as the Black Starlets recorded a 5-1 victory at the Legon Sports Stadium to begin their competition on a flying note.

Narbi opened the scoring with a sensational half-volley before adding his second moments later before the break.

"I am very happy to win this award. I am also happy that out of 22 players, I am the one who was selected for the best player award," he said after the game.

"I am grateful to the fans and my coaches for this award," he added.

The Black Starlets will next face Benin with as they chase qualification to the U17 Africa Cup of Nations later this season.

Ghana has missed the tournament since reaching the final in 2017.