WAFU B U17: We want to dominate and beat Benin - Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston

Black Starlets boss Laryea Kingston, has stressed that his team will prioritise sticking to their style and dominating against Benin on Tuesday in the WAFU Zone B U17 Championship.

Ghana’s U17 national team secured a massive 5-1 win over Ivory Coast in their first match of the ongoing tournament in Accra. This dominant performance has set high expectations for the team's second Group A match.

Speaking ahead of the match, Coach Kingston emphasized that his players are fully focused and will not take their foot off the pedal.

“Complacency? Oh no! It’s not in our dictionary. We have our style and that is what we hope to show. We aim to dominate the game in terms of possession and win, and that’s what we will be doing on Tuesday,” Coach Laryea Kingston said, as quoted on the GFA website.

Kingston's confidence stems from the team's impressive display against Ivory Coast, where they showcased their attacking prowess and defensive solidity. The coach is determined to ensure that his team maintains this high level of performance.

“We want to dominate and win. That’s our goal for every game, and we are fully prepared to achieve that against Benin,” he added.

Ghana’s game against Benin is scheduled to kick off at 16:00 GMT at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium. A win would solidify the Black Starlets' position at the top of Group A and boost their chances of progressing in the tournament.