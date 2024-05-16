WAFU B U17: 'We will win the tournament for Ghanaians'- Black Starlets winger Joseph Narbi

Black Starlets winger, Joseph Narbi remains confident of Ghana's chances of winning the WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations after a flying start to the competition.

Ghana thrashed Ivory Coast 5-1 at the Legon Sports with Narbi netting twice for the Black Starlets.

He was also named Man of the Match following his dazzling display against the young Elephants.

The Black Starlets will next face Benin with the hopes of progressing to the semi-final of the competition.

"We know Ivory Coast is a stronger side but we respect the other teams. We go into every game with the mentality of winning, so we will be ready for Benin," said the teen sensation after the match.

Ghana need to win the reach the final to qualify for the Africa U17 Cup of Nations next year, having missed the previous three tournaments.

"The message I have for Ghanaians is that I promise them that we will win the trophy for them so they will be happy for us to also be happy," he added.