WAFU B U20 Girls Cup: Nigerien referee Zouwaira Souley Sani to referee opener on Saturday

Nigerien referee Zouwaira Souley Sani has been the centre referee for WAFU B U-20 Girls Cup of Nations opening match between Ghana and Benin this Saturday.

Compatriot Sakina Hamidou Alfa will work as (Assistant I), Ami Kouma from Burkina Faso (Assistant II), and Jacqueline Nikiema from Burkina Faso as fourth official.

Ghana's Augustina Fugah, David Kofi Prince Pambo, and Julius Ben Emunah have been handed major roles as Referee Assessor, Doctor, and Security Officer for the fixture respectively.

Zouwaira has officiated women's international matches in 2022 in tournaments like WAFU A and B in Cote d'Ivoire. She also participated in the 2019 All African Games in Morocco.

She was also involved in several internship programmes in Egypt, Gabon and Morocco in 2019.

The opening match will kick off at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi at 15:00 hrs on Saturday, May 20, 2023.