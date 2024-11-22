WAFU-B unveils comprehensive capacity-building agenda for 2025

WAFU-B President Kurt Okraku announced a robust calendar of capacity-building workshops and tournaments for 2025 during the WAFU-B 17th Ordinary Congress.

Okraku believes this will mark a significant step in the zone’s football development initiatives, equipping stakeholders with essential skills to elevate football in the region.

“By the end of December 2025, we will have five major tournaments and eight capacity-building workshops,” Okraku declared.

The workshops will address a broad range of critical areas, including safety and security during competitions, anti-doping measures, and marketing and media strategies.

Other programs will focus on technical training for coaches, secretaries, and referees, as well as medical workshops on youth football injury prevention.

These efforts aim to promote holistic development and enhance governance, technical capacity, and operational efficiency across Member Associations.

“Each Member Association should be interested in hosting one event or tournament,” Okraku urged.

This ambitious agenda builds on WAFU-B’s commitment to developing football infrastructure and human resource capacity in the region.

The 2024 calendar has already seen the successful organization of five tournaments and three capacity-building workshops.

WAFU-B’s strategy aligns closely with CAF’s broader reforms under Dr. Patrice Motsepe, which prioritize grassroots development, capacity building, and governance.

Key highlights of the 2025 plan include the WAFU-B Women’s Cup in February, U-17 Boys QAFCON in May, and the Women’s Champions League in August. Workshops on protocols, marketing, media strategies, and anti-doping will ensure stakeholders are well-equipped to handle the complexities of modern football management.