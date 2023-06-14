WAFU B Women's Champions League: Ghana FA meets submission deadline

The Ghana Football Association has duly submitted Ghana's representative for the next WAFU Women’s Champions League.

This follows a firm notification from the sub continental football governing body, WAFU B, on the submission of the name of the representing club for the third edition of the tournament.

Techiman-based Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC got the nod to participate in the regional tournament for a second successive year after emerging winners of the 2022-23 Ghana Women’s Premier League.

The Nana Mma saw off Hasaacas Ladies in this season's final to clinch the title despite a topsy-turvy campaign.

Ampem Darkoaa were crowned champions of Ghana for the second time in a row after winning the playoff final after post-match penalty shootouts at the Kwame Kyei Sports Complex.

Ampem Darkoa will be looking to make an impact this time after losing out on the main CAF Women’s Champions League final in Morocco last year.

The team suffered a 3:0 defeat to Nigerian side, Bayelsa Queens in the WAFU B qualifier in Ivory Coast.

This years WAFU B Women’s Champions League will take place in Nigeria.