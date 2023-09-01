WAFU B Women’s Champions League: Nancy Amoh wins best player in final match

Ampem Darkoaa’s ace Nancy Amoh was named Player of the Match in the final of the WAFU B Women’s Champions League on Thursday, 31 August 2023.

The midfielder was instrumental in her side’s 1-0 over Delta Queens to lift the trophy and also punch a ticket for the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League finals.

A first half header from Ophelia Amponsah ensured the Techiman-based side were crowned champions at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Nigeria,

Also, Mary Amponsah won the Golden Shoe Award after banging in eight goals.