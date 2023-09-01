GhanaSoccernet Facebook GhanaSoccernet Twitter GhanaSoccernet Youtube GhanaSoccernet Whatsapp
WAFU B Women’s Champions League: Nancy Amoh wins best player in final match

Published on: 01 September 2023
WAFU B Women’s Champions League: Nancy Amoh wins best player in final match
Nancy Amoh

Ampem Darkoaa’s ace Nancy Amoh was named Player of the Match in the final of the WAFU B Women’s Champions League on Thursday, 31 August 2023.

The midfielder was instrumental in her side’s 1-0 over Delta Queens to lift the trophy and also punch a ticket for the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League finals.

A first half header from Ophelia Amponsah ensured the Techiman-based side were crowned champions at Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, Nigeria,

Also, Mary Amponsah won the Golden Shoe Award after banging in eight goals.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +233 546310076.

