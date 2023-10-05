WAFU Chief Balima Boureima arrives in Ghana to monitor GFA elections

Executive Director of the West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, Balima Boureima, has arrived in Ghana to monitor the Ghana FA elections.

Today, on October 5, 2023, the Ghana Football Association is holding its elections during the Elective Congress at the Redaach Memorial Hotel in Tamale.

The Congress kicks off at 9 am in the morning and will determine the leadership of the Ghana Football Association for the next four years.

The primary agenda of the Congress is the election of the GFA President and Executive Council Members from the Ghana Premier League, Division One League, and Women's Premier League.

On August 3, the Elections Committee unveiled the election roadmap and timelines.

Furthermore, FIFA, represented by former Switzerland international Gelson Fernandes, currently serving as the Director of Member Associations, is also in Tamale to oversee the proceedings.

Kurt E. S Okraku, the incumbent president of the Ghana FA, is expected to secure re-election as the sole candidate to successfully file his nomination for the position.