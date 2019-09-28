WAFU Cup 2019: Manaf Umar, Diawisie Taylor dropped as Coach Maxwell Konadu names final squad

Normalisation Committee Special competition stars Manaf Umar and Diawisie Taylor have been dropped as coach Maxwell Konadu names his squad for the WAFU Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars B will leave Ghana for Senegal on Sunday, with players from Ashantigold and Asante Kotoko set to join the squad in Dakar after their club assignments.

Coach Maxwell Konadu and his team have been preparing in Kumasi for over a month now and will head to Senegal as favourites.

Ghana, the defending champions will begin their campaign against Gambia on Tuesday.

Below is the 21 man squad named by Maxwell Konadu for the competition

Goalkeepers (3):

Felix Annan, Eric Ofori Antwi and Isaac Hagan

Defenders (7) : Fatawu Mohammed, Issaka Mohammed, Yussif Ouattara, Moro Ibrahim, Mohammed Alhassan, Patrick Yeboah, Habib Mohammed

Midfielders (7) : Benjamin Afutu, James Akominko, Latif Anabila, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Augustine Okrah, Appiah McCarthy, Justice Blay

Strikers (4) : Prince Opoku Agyemang, Joseph Esso, Richard Arthur, Shafiu Mumuni.