WAFU Cup 2019: Maxwell Konadu wants to make more history with Black Stars B ahead of final against Senegal

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu is eyeing another record with the team after reaching the final of the WAFU Cup of Nations for the second time in a row.

Ghana reach the final after dismantling Ivory Coast 3-1 in the semi finals on Wednesday, setting a date with host Senegal on Sunday.

The Black Stars B will make history if they win the competition, which will be the third on a row.

Konadu, who before the start of the competition saw his side suffer a home defeat to Burkina Faso in the CHAN qualifiers disclosed that, the loss to their neighbours has inspired their journey at the competition.

He adds with history at stake, the boys are even more focused to win the tournament again.

"We have to thank the Ghanaian public for giving us their support. We started this campaign two weeks ago and our run up to the competition, we lost to Burkina Faso, which wasn't the best for our image but we did our possible best to rally the boys, to motivate them and lift their spirit high,"he said in the build up to the finals.

"I think the loss though was painful, told us a lot that we needed to come here and fight it out," he added.

"Yes we have made history, but that is behind us now. We just want to go for the cup and make sure we make Ghanaians happy. That is what we want to do. Yes, if we win it, we will make history," he concluded.

