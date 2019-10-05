WAFU Cup: Augustine Okrah named Man of the Match in Ghana's win over Burkina Faso

Winger Augustine Okrah was named Man of the Match in the Black Stars B's victory over Burkina Faso in the quarter finals of the WAFU Cup of Nations.

Ghana defeated the Stallions 5-4 on penalties to advance to the semi finals of the competition.

Okrah starred and was the key to Ghana's attack against a very physical Burkina Faso side.

The former Al Hilal's forward pace was a problem for the defence of the Stallions.

Burkina Faso had a perfect start to the game and took the lead through Mody Cisse just three minutes into the game.

However the Black Stars fought back to level in the 38th minute through captain Shafiu Mumuni.

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi made two fantastic saves in the penalty shootout to send Ghana through.