WAFU Cup: Ghana coach Maxwell Konadu commends players for penalty shootout victory against Burkina Faso

Black Stars B coach Maxwell Konadu has praised his players for their character in their penalty shootout victory against Burkina Faso in the WAFU Cup.

Ghana beat the Stallions 5-4 on penalties to progress to the semi finals of the WAFU Cup of Nations currently ongoing in Snegal.

After a pulsating 1-1 draw in regulation time, the defending champions had to resort to penalties to eliminate their new found nemesis.

"We knew the qualities we had, we knew that after equalizing, eventually we will go ahead and win," he said after the game.

"But the much needed winner never came. I have to commend my boys for holding it down till the end of the 90 minutes. They really did well.

"We wanted to win withing 90 minutes but unfortunately it didn't happen but we have to learn lessons by concentrating till the very last minute or the last kick," he concluded.

It was perfect start for Burkina Faso who opened the scoring after only four minutes through Mody Cisse.

However the Black Stars fought back to level in the 38th minute.

Goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi made two fantastic saves in the penalty shootout to send Ghana through.