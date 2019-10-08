WAFU Cup of Nations: Ghana 3-1 Ivory Coast- Shafiu Mumumi's treble catapults title holders to final

Ghana are set to defend their WAFU Cup of Nations crown after a 3-1 win over Ivory Coast on Tuesday sent them to the final.

Captain Shafiu Mumuni bagged a hat-trick for the Black Stars B who reached their third consecutive final since 2013.

The AshantiGold skipper snatched the go-ahead goal before the half time whistle by firing home after a goalmouth melee.

His second goal in the match was recorded in the very first minute of the second half.

Five minutes into the second stanza, Mumuni was at hand again to score his third-a header from inside the box after a prosaic delivery from Latif Anabila to paralyze the Ivorians of staging a combeack

It was his tournament's fourth goal.

In the 78th minute, the Elephants pulled one back through a Doumbia free-kick which looked innocuous but slipped through the armpit of goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi.