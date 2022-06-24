WAFU U-17 Championship: Black Starlets beat Cote d'Ivoire 3-2 to finish in third place  

Ghana's Black Starlets defeated Cote d'Ivoire 3-2 in the third place game at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on Friday in the ongoing WAFU U17 Zone B Championship.

The Black Starlets came from behind to win the game to pick up bronze medal in the competition.

Ivory Coast scored from the penalty spot through Yan Diamante who was fouled in the box by a Ghanaian defender

Ghana responded three minutes later from the penalty spot through Abdul Adam.

Bouba Meite restored the lead for Ivory Coast in the 14th minute with a nice finish as the Ivorians went into the break leading the tie.

After recess, Ghana fought back to score twice through Richard Apokum in the 58th minute and a late goal from Abdul Razak Salifu in the 92nd minute secured the third spot for the hosts.

Despite winning the third place game the Black Starlets will miss out on qualification from the AFCON U-17 and the World Cup.