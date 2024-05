WAFU U-17 Championship: Ghana assistant coaches to handle Nigeria clash after Laryea Kingston's disappearance

Ghana assistant coaches to steer third-place playoff against Nigeria as head coach Laryea Kingston remains missing in action following the Black Starlets' 2-1 upset to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 Championship semi-finals.

Kingston's absence has raised concerns after his abrupt departure from the team bus en route to the hotel post-match, with no subsequent sightings or attendance at scheduled team meetings, per the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Despite a strong showing in the group stage, where they dominated with a 5-1 win over Ivory Coast and a 2-0 victory against Benin, Ghana faltered against Burkina Faso's strategic play in the semi-finals, ultimately missing out on U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualification—a primary objective for the squad in this competition.

With Kingston's whereabouts unknown, the GFA has entrusted the assistant coaches to guide the team in their final fixture—a third-place playoff against Nigeria slated for Tuesday.

Ghana aims to salvage pride after the setback of missing out on AFCON qualification, seeking to conclude their tournament journey on a positive note despite the unexpected turn of events.