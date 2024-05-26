WAFU U-17 Championship: Ghana assistant coaches to handle Nigeria clash after Laryea Kingston's disappearance

Ghana assistant coaches to steer third-place playoff against Nigeria as head coach Laryea Kingston remains missing in action following the Black Starlets' 2-1 upset to Burkina Faso in the WAFU B U-17 Championship semi-finals.

Kingston's absence has raised concerns after his abrupt departure from the team bus en route to the hotel post-match, with no subsequent sightings or attendance at scheduled team meetings, per the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

Despite a strong showing in the group stage, where they dominated with a 5-1 win over Ivory Coast and a 2-0 victory against Benin, Ghana faltered against Burkina Faso's strategic play in the semi-finals, ultimately missing out on U-17 Africa Cup of Nations qualificationâ€”a primary objective for the squad in this competition.

With Kingston's whereabouts unknown, the GFA has entrusted the assistant coaches to guide the team in their final fixtureâ€”a third-place playoff against Nigeria slated for Tuesday.

Ghana aims to salvage pride after the setback of missing out on AFCON qualification, seeking to conclude their tournament journey on a positive note despite the unexpected turn of events.