WAFU U-17 Championship: We want to dominate Benin - Ghana coach Laryea Kingston 

Ghana coach Laryea Kingston discussed his strategy heading into the Black Starlets' clash with Benin at the WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship.

The teams face off in their second Group A match at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium.

Kingston stressed the necessity of focusing solely on the approaching contest, stating, "As for the Ivory Coast game, it’s past and gone and we’ve forgotten about it...the most important game for us now is Benin, and we will approach it with all the necessary seriousness."

He outlined objectives to overwhelm the opposition in terms of possession and seize victory: "[Our aim is] to dominate the game in terms of possession and win, and that’s what we will be doing on Tuesday."

Eager to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) taking place next year, Kingston and his team target success in this match.

Spectators are invited to attend the 4 pm local time kickoff, bracing themselves for a thrilling exhibition of youth football talent.