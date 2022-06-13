WAFU U-17 Zone B Qualifiers: Ghana U17 coach Paa Kwasi Fabian confirms losing 20 players after MRI test 

Black Starlets coach Paa Kwasi Fabian has revealed that he was left with just eight players after an MRI scan was conducted on his team with just three weeks to the start of the tournament.

The former Asante Kotoko and Aduana Stars coach had been preparing with a 28-man squad for several weeks before losing 20 players prior to the start of the WAFU Zone B U17 qualifiers.

Most of the players who failed the test were supposed to be the core team for Coach Fabian ahead of the tournament.

Paa Kwasi Fabian says he had to assemble another group of players just three weeks to the start of the tournament.

Ghana lost heavily to Nigeria in the tournament opener on Saturday at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

Nigeria started their onslaught with a well hit free-kick from Emmanuel Michael in the opening minutes of the game.

With less than an hour played, Jubril Opeyemi Azeez scored Nigeria’s third on the day.

The Black Starlets reduced the deficit seven minutes later when substitute Abdul Razak Salifu got the better of goalkeeper Richard Odoh.

A ruthless Nigeria side scored the fourth through midfielder Ebube Wisdom Okere to make it 4-1.

Ghana got themselves a penalty in the dying minutes of the game which was converted by Collins Agyemang to end the game at 4-2.

The Nigerians dominated the entire proceedings and put four past the Black Starlets as the game ended 4-2.

Speaking to the press after the game, Coach Paa Kwasi Fabian said, “I don’t want to make excuses but about three weeks to the competition, the FA President asked one of the CAF officials to conduct an MRI test and out of 28 players, 20 failed”

Ghana must defeat Togo in the second game to keep hopes alive if they are to qualify for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations to be hosted in Algeria in 2023.