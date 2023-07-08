WAFU U-20 Boys Cup: Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Afful wins MOTM award in draw against Niger

Ghana goalkeeper Daniel Afful was named man of the match following a tense 1-1 tie in the first game of the ongoing U-20 WAFU B Boys Cup in Ivory Coast.

The Black Satellites began their campaign on Friday with a 1-1 draw against Niger, and goalkeeper Daniel Afful stole the show with his outstanding performance.

Afful's superb performance between the posts saved Ghana from an early defeat in the competition, as he produced critical stops to deny the Nigeriens.

Ghana demonstrated their intent and dominated proceedings from the opening. Mustapha Yakubu curled in a superb strike from a set piece to give Ghana a well-deserved lead at the halftime break.

The Nigeriens rallied with resolve in the second half, pushing forward in pursuit of an equalizer.

As the game grew more intense, Afful became the Black Satellites' last line of defense, demonstrating outstanding reflexes and agility to repel Niger's attacking threats.

Despite Afful's heroics, Ghana's chances of a winning start were destroyed in the game's last stages.

Niger broke through the Ghanaian defense, striking the back of the net with a well-placed strike, denying coach Samuel Boadu's team a hard-fought victory.

Ghana will play their second game on Monday against Burkina Faso as they seek their first win.