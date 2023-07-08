WAFU U-20 Cup: Black Satellites held to a 1-1 draw against Niger in opening game

The Black Satellites were held to a 1-1 draw in their opening game of the ongoing 2023 WAFU B U-20 Cup of Nations.

The event, which is taking place in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, began on Friday, July 7 with the hosts Ivory Coast losing to Burkina Faso in their opening game.

Ghana faced Niger in a critical Group A match in the second game played on the first day. Following a strong start to the game, the Black Satellites scored to grab the lead before halftime thanks to a well-taken free kick by Mustapha Yakubu.

While they maintained their composure after the break, they were unable to add more goals as their opponents took the opportunity to fight back late in the game.

Niger finally found the equaliser tying the crucial game to ensure the points were split between them.

Ghana will now seek their first win when they take on Burkina Faso in their second game which comes off on Monday, July 3.

Burkina Faso will however be aiming for another win to secure a place in the next round.