WAFU U-17 Championship: Ghana coach Laryea Kingston urges focus and respect towards Benin

Black Starlets coach Laryea Kingston has cautioned against dismissing Benin as Ghana prepare to meet them in their second group encounter at the WAFU U17 Championship.

The match will be played at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon on Tuesday afternoon, with a victory or draw guaranteeing Ghana's progression to the semi-finals of the tournament.

Beginning their quest with a convincing 5-1 triumph against Ivory Coast, the Black Starlets seek to maintain momentum facing Benin.

Kingston addressed concerns regarding favouritism by stressing vigilance and admiration for adversaries.

"In football, you don’t need to underrate your opponent," Kingston told the Ghana FA website.

Kingston assured followers of their intentions, "We’re favourites and we know that, but that will not make us complacent. We have everything to play for because all that Ghanaians are expecting from us is qualification to the AFCON.

"We’ll respect our opponents but keep to our principles,” he added.

The match will kick off at 4 pm local time.