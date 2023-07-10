WAFU U20 Cup: Ghana lose 2-0 to Burkina Faso 

The Ghana U20 national team faced a formidable challenge against Burkina Faso U20 in a highly-anticipated match on Monday afternoon at the 2023 WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations tournament. Despite their best efforts, the Black Satellites fell short, as Burkina Faso emerged victorious with a convincing 2-0 win, securing all three points.

The Black Satellites, entered the match with a desperate need for victory to enhance their chances of progressing to the knockout stage of the tournament. This urgency stemmed from their previous disappointing 1-1 draw against Niger, where they conceded a late goal. Unfortunately, their hopes were dashed as Burkina Faso proved to be a formidable opponent.

With the defeat, Ghana now finds themselves in a challenging position.

It is crucial for the team to regroup and refocus as they prepare for their final group game against the host nation, Ivory Coast.

The upcoming match, scheduled for Thursday, July 13, holds immense importance as the Black Satellites must secure nothing short of a victory to secure a place in the knockout stage of the WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations tournament.

The Ghana U20 team will undoubtedly analyze their performance against Burkina Faso, identifying areas for improvement and fine-tuning their strategies.

Ghana must beat host Ivory Coast to progress to the next round of the competition.