WAFU U20 Cup: Ghanaian referees Selorm Yao Bless and Theophilous Akugre to handle opening match

Ghana Premier League referees Selorm Yao Bless and Theophilous Akugre have been selected for the 2023 WAFU Zone B U20 Cup of Nations which is starting later today.

The two match officials are the only Ghanaian referees appointed for the tournament, which is taking place in Cote d'Ivoire.

The duo have been appointed for the opening match of the tournament on Friday evening in Abidjan.

The host country, Cote d'Ivoire, will take on Burkina Faso at the Stade Robert Champroux de Marcory in Abidjan.

Later in the day, Ghana will open their campaign in the tournament when they come up against Niger at the same venue in Abidjan.