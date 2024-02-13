WAFU Zone B boss Kurt Okraku praises organization of AFCON 2023

The West African Football Union (WAFU) Zone B President, Kurt Okraku, has praised the organization of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, calling it the "best in history."

Okraku offered his congratulations to Ivory Coast, the winner of the tournament, and Nigeria, who finished second.

He expressed pride in the fact that the top two teams were from WAFU Zone B, with Ivory Coast lifting the trophy on home soil and Nigeria joining them on the podium.

In a statement, Okraku said, "On behalf of Wafu Zone B, big congratulations to Cote d'Ivoire for winning its third continental trophy and for organizing the best AFCON in the history of the competition."

He also extended his congratulations to all the countries from the zone that participated in the tournament, as well as the 24 nations that took part in the event.