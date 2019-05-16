WAFU Zone B championship: Black Queens coach Mercy Tagoe names strong line up for Super Falcons clash

Black Queens head coach Mercy Quarcoo Tagoe has named a strong starting XI for the semifinal clash with the Super Falcons of Nigeria on Thursday.

Defending Champions Ghana will be renewing their rivalry with the African Champions in the last four stage of the tournament in Coate D' Ivoire.

Goalkeeper Fafali Dumahesi, who is yet to conceded a goal at the tournament maintains her place between the sticks.

She will be shielded by a back line consisting Gladys Amfobea, Ellen Coleman, Rita Okyere and Janet Egyir.

Juliet Acheampong and Alice Kusi have been tasked with the midfield job with Mavis Owusu and Grace Animah playing on the right and left wings respectively.

In attack, FIFA U-17 World Cup star Abdulai Mukarama will partner Grace Asantewaa.

Starting XI:

Fafali Dumahesi, Gladys Amfobea, Ellen Coleman, Rita Okyere, Janet Egyir, Juliet Acheampong, Mavis Owusu, Alice Kusi, Mukarama Abdulai, Grace Asantewaa, Grace Animah

Substitutes:

Justice Tweneboaa, Blessing Agbomadzi, Anastasia Achiaa, Evelyn Badu, Linda Addai, Jane Ayieyam, Azume Adams