WAFU Zone B Championship: Mukarama, Animah to start against Togo

Black Queens coach Mercy Quarcoo Tagoe has confirmed teenage duo, Abdulai Mukarama and Grace Animah will start for her side against Togo on Friday.

The youngsters impressed as Ghana strolled to a 2-0 win over Senegal in the opening game on Wednesday.

Abdulai Mukarama, the Golden Boot winner at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay last year scored on her senior debut for the Black Queens. Her injury time goal secured the 2-0 win for Ghana.

"I have made few changes in the set i started with on Wednesday. I wanted everybody to play because they are capable, I want to maintain a winning team so as and when the need arises I will make my changes," she told Ayeesha Ali Zakaria of Happy FM.

"I have made two changes in attack. I am bringing in Mukarama for Jane Anyieyam and Grace Animah for Alice Kusi," she added.

The pair were a devastating duo for coach Evans Adatey at the World Cup last year, and seems to be combining well for the Black Queens.