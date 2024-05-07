WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations: Ghana to face Cote d'Ivoire in opener

The schedule for the U-17 Cup of Nations, Accra 2024, has been announced by the WAFU Zone B secretariat.

The tournament will commence with host nation Ghana taking on Cote d’Ivoire on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at the University of Ghana Stadium in Accra.

Defending champions Nigeria are set to battle Burkina Faso on Thursday, May 16, 2024, in another exciting fixture, while Togo will clash with Niger on Matchday Two.

The WAFU Zone B U-17 Cup of Nations is slated to take place at the University of Ghana Stadium from May 15 to May 29, 2024.

Participating teams include reigning champions Nigeria, host nation Ghana, as well as Cote D’Ivoire, Benin, Niger, Togo, and Burkina Faso.

They will compete for the coveted title and a spot in the upcoming TotalEnergies U-17 Africa Cup of Nations.