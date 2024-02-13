WAFU Zone B President Kurt Okraku congratulates Ivory Coast on AFCON victory

West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Zone B, President Kurt Okraku, has extended heartfelt congratulations to Ivory Coast for their triumph in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Ivory Coast, hosting the tournament for the second time, secured their third AFCON title by overcoming Nigeria 2-1 in the final at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Okraku, who was present at the final, commended Ivory Coast for their victorious comeback in the competition despite a slow start. He acknowledged the significance of Ivory Coast's achievement and praised them for organizing what he deemed the best AFCON in the history of the competition.

“On behalf of WAFU Zone B, big congratulations to CÃ´te d'Ivoire for winning its third continental trophy and for organizing the best AFCON in the history of the competition," Okraku stated.

In his message, Okraku also congratulated all the countries from the WAFU Zone B that participated in the 34th Edition of the AFCON.

He highlighted the satisfaction of securing the top two positions with Nigeria joining Ivory Coast on the podium, emphasizing the zone's collective achievement.

“Congratulations also to all the countries from the Zone that took part in this 34th Edition of the TotalEnergies AFCON and to all the 24 nations that took part in this great Rendezvous of continental soccer staged in our zone.

“Our Zone secured the top two positions with Nigeria joining Cote d'Ivoire on the podium, which is a great source of satisfaction.”