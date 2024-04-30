WAFU Zone B U-17: Henry Asante Twum reveals target for Black Starlets

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has disclosed the target set by Ghana's Black Starlets as they gear up for the forthcoming WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament.

Scheduled to be hosted by Ghana, the tournament is slated to commence on May 15 and conclude on May 29.

Asante Twum highlighted the team's aspiration to secure a notable performance in the tournament, aiming for either a first or second-place finish to secure qualification for the Africa U17 tournament.

Expressing concern over the team's absence from U17 competitions since their commendable second-place finish at the African tournament in 2017, which earned them qualification for the World Cup, Asante Twum emphasized the importance of making a strong comeback on the U17 stage.

"It is a major worry because we have participated for a long time since 2017 that we went to Africa and placed 2nd which lead to us going to the World Cup we haven't gone to the U17 both Africa and internationally so our plan is at the end of the tournament if we are not 1st we have to be 2nd to qualify for the Africa U17," he told Peace FM as quoted by Footballghana.com

To bolster their preparations, the Black Starlets embarked on a rigorous training regime, including a recent training camp in Russia facilitated by the support of UEFA.

Participating in a four-nation tournament alongside Russia, Serbia, and Kazakhstan, the team showcased promising performances. Despite facing a 3-1 defeat against Russia in their initial match, they rebounded with convincing victories, triumphing over Serbia with a 6-1 scoreline and Kazakhstan with a 5-1 win.

Asante Twum commended the technical team, led by Laryea Kingston, for their meticulous preparations, which included scouting and selecting players from various regions.