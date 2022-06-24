WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament: Nigeria beat Burkina Faso to win trophy

Nigeria has won the 2022 WAFU Zone B U17 Championship after defeating Burkina Faso's U17 team in a hard-fought 2-1 victory.

The first half of the game was exciting for the fans in the stands, finishing 1-1 at halftime.

Nigeria took a deserved lead in the 22nd minute thanks to striker Abubakar Abdullahi.

The Burkinabes drew level in the 42nd minute thanks to Ouedraogo's equaliser, putting pressure on the Nigerians.

The second period differed slightly from the first in that both teams gave it their all and played for pride and power. The Nigerians dominated key areas of the pitch and defended tenaciously for long stretches, but Burkina Faso pushed harder than they did in the first half.

In the second half, Abdullahi scored from an inch-perfect Emmanuel Michael cross to give Nigeria the lead. Burkina Faso pushed for an equaliser and proved to be dangerous on the wings in particular.

They did, however, face a strong defence and midfield and performed admirably.

Nigeria and Burkina Faso will represent West Africa Zone B at the African U-17 championship in Algeria next year.

Nigeria have now completed a double at the WAFU Zone B with the U-20 also winning the tournament last month in Niger.